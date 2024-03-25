A superior double room at Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge with magnificent views of the capital's skyline.

Quality time is precious, so when life gets in the way of family fun and get-togethers, let Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge restore the balance with a city-chic staycation.

A stunning four star hotel just a stone’s throw from the capital’s transport links, top attractions, theatreland and shops galore, whether you’re lured by West End glitz, a designer haul, spa serenity or divine food, you can dine, unwind and live London to the max from an elegant base at the heart of the action.

Situated on Prescott Street, Tower Hamlets, the Leonardo sits proudly between Tower Bridge and the Gherkin, enamouring guests with 370 spacious bedrooms, stunning city views, gracious hospitality and first-rate facilities. From its popular restaurant and two modern bars, to conference suites, well-equipped gym, spa, leisure club and a pretty mosaic-lined 25-metre swimming pool, this bright, contemporary hotel raises the bar for business, leisure and pure relaxation.

The mosaic-lined 25-metre swimming pool at Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge.

With university exams and a hectic work schedule colliding, my 19-year-old daughter and I decided a girly catch up was essential, choosing luxurious Leonardo on its proud reputation for elite amenities and complete guest satisfaction. Arriving mid afternoon after a three hour drive from the midlands, we were welcomed with friendliness and fizz before being shown to a sublime superior two-bed queen room affording panoramic views of the shimmering Gherkin and landmark-dotted London.

Even more magnificent by night, gazing out onto a sea of glittering skyscrapers through fabulous floor to ceiling windows, our beautiful two-night base impressed with comfortable beds, flat screen TV, workstation and ensuite bathroom with bath, shower and giant mirror ideal for our girls’ theatre night get-ready.

A short cab ride and sophisticated pre-show Soho cocktails later, we joined the sea of Abba fans packing out the stalls of the illuminated Novello Theatre for an evening of uplifting music, humour and heartwarming unconditional love. Whilst Donna and Sophie strengthened their unbreakable mother-daughter bond in the idyllic Greek Islands, Scarlett and I followed suit in London, immersed in toe tapping, sing-along merriment from Mamma Mia’s effervescent start to standing ovation finish.

Retiring for room service supper with an unrivalled view of the twinkling city, we drifted into a happy, replenishing sleep, excited to indulge in a tasty full English breakfast and together time, rising early to show-cooked omelettes, pancakes and fresh fruit.

Relax and unwind in the lounge at Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge.

A stroll around the city’s only marina, nearby St Katherine’s Dock, provided a serene start to Saturday, drinking in the colourful collection of vessels bobbing on the tranquil north bank of the Thames. Inspired to sail, explore and embrace tradition, a sightseeing afternoon tea cruise ensured some impressive photographs as we meandered through the heart of the city by boat in the midday sunshine.

Sipping prosecco and enjoying exceedingly British jam and cream scones, our one and a half hour cruise from Tower Pier to Westminster showcased a multitude of must-see icons, including St Paul’s Cathedral, the London Eye, the Tower of London and the Shard. Inspired to see the city from above, we disembarked and headed straight for the Eye for a panoramic flight on the world’s highest observation wheel. Sharing a capsule with a handful of excited American tourists, it was wonderful to see Big Ben and majestic Buckingham Palace from the skies whilst hearing the animated visitors look down in awe on London’s most famous landmarks.

With our hotel conveniently located just moments from Tower Hill underground, Fenchurch Street rail and Tower Gateway DLR stations, speedy city links facilitated a dash to Oxford Street for the last few hours of shopping, enabling a quick change into new dresses for an evening in little Italy. Tempted by TikTok, we pre-selected Cicchetti on Wellington Street at the heart of Covent Garden, unable to resist the lure of authentic tapas-style sharing delights, fresh seasonal ingredients and a traditional Mediterranean vibe.

Enjoying a black cab ride back purely for the experience, a nightcap admiring the cool artwork and mellow ambiance of our hotel bar was the perfect way to unwind in dimly-lit serenity away from the hustle and bustle.

You can enjoy panoramic views of the capital's famous landmarks from the bedrooms at Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge.

Sunday began the way all Sunday’s should, at a leisurely pace in the hotel’s pampering spa. Comfy loungers, gentle swimming and a blissful jacuzzi preceded a replenishing massage for tired muscles, heady aromas inspiring a walk to close by Columbia Road Flower Market.

An eclectic mix of sixty quirky independent shops, this enticing area of the East End is as mesmerising as it is unmissable, offering everything from cupcakes and Delhi delights to vintage clothing, antiques, art and of course, beautiful blooms in abundance.

Bouquets in arms as colourful mementos, we bade Leonardo Royal Tower Bridge a fond farewell, mission accomplished, with a kaleidoscope of happy mum-daughter memories to keep us going until the next time.

For more information or to book visit https://www.leonardo-hotels.com/london/leonardo-royal-hotel-london-tower-bridge

Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge had a beautiful restaurant, two modern bars, conference suites and a well-equipped gym, spa and leisure club.