SpaceBar, Sunderland's video game and cocktail arcade, reopens after temporary closure
SpaceBar, the new city centre venue where punters can enjoy a cocktail over a game of Pacman or Street Fighter, has reopened after a temporary closure.
The venue officially opened its doors on April 5, offering next-generation consoles, retro games and a colourful cocktail menu featuring everything from a glow-in-the-dark Slimer to Proper Mortal Kombat drinks.
But the venue was forced to close due to unforeseen issues some days later.
SpaceBar announced today, however, that the venue is reopen and ready to welcome customers.
