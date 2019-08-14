Smyths toy superstore set to open new Sunderland store with giveaways
Work is under way to get a new toy superstore ready for Sunderland shoppers.
Smyths will opening its doors on Thursday, August 22, when the newly-recruited staff will host a fun day from 9am.
A further two days of activities are planned as youngsters are welcomed for their first look around the shop.
The business is moving into the former Poundstretcher and Pet Hut store in Hylton Riverside Park in Timber Beach Road.
It will offer a “huge range” of toys, video games, bikes and baby products.
The company, which already runs shops at the Arnison Centre in Durham, Portrack Retail Park in Stockton, at the Silverlink in Wallsend and Team Valley in Gateshead, has been searching for “hardworking, energetic and reliable” part-time and full-time sales and customer service staff for the shop.
Store manager Josh Pullman said: “We’re delighted to be moving to a brand new Smyths Toys Superstore in Sunderland.
“We are inviting everyone down to join us on Thursday, August 22, for the opening.
“There will be various giveaways and some great bargains you won’t want to miss out on so make sure you drop by.”
Free face painting, candy floss and a live DJs and a balloon giveaway will run across the first three days of business.
A series of characters will appear during the 9am to 4pm celebrations, with additional guests Freya Rabbit, from the Sylvanian Families, and Paw Patrol’s Chase and Marshal to appear on Saturday.