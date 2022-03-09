Mother's Day gifts 2022: What gifts can you get your mam from local companies around Sunderland?

Here in Sunderland, independent shops spring up throughout the year and there are plenty of options when it comes to gift buying around the city centre.

With Mother’s Day coming up, everyone wants to get the ideal gift for their parent and small stores around Sunderland are ideal for picking up a thoughtful present.

When it comes to flowers, look no further than the florists of Wearside, who are ready and waiting for orders from sons and daughters across the city - Florista Floral Design have a full selection ahead of the big day with a series of bouquets available for mothers across Wearside.

Mother's Day this year is on March 27. (Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images)

The florist is also offering delivery slots which are available now.

Elsewhere, Emily’s Florist is also putting together their arrangements for Mother’s Day with a series of bouquets, envelopes, hat boxes and more.

From flowers to food, anyone looking to treat their mam to a meal is in luck. Love Lily, master of the afternoon tea, is offering a full range of cakes and more which are available to be collected on either Friday, March 25, or Saturday, March 26.

Gifts include a batch of six cupcakes for £18; an afternoon tea patisserie Box for £20 and a full treat box for £25.

Away from Love Lily, Deli Two Twenty, in Hylton Road, is offering afternoon tea deals which can be collected on-site on Saturday, March 26. The eatery has three options: a deal for two people costing £30; another for four costing £55 and a savoury grazing box which costs £32.

Fat Unicorn, at Mackies Corner, is a great option for small food deals and the deli, in Bridge Street, can be perfect for creating a small picnic or bundle for a loving parent.

Plenty of spas throughout the North East are also welcoming bookings as part of Mother’s Day gifts. Full day spa sessions are available from £165 at Seaham Hall, while twilight sessions are available from £95.

Slightly further afield, Durham’s Ramside Hall is offering spa days for mothers across the region, with a full day including a massage, two course meal and use of the general spa facilities costing £179 per guest.

