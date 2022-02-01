Support Sunderland businesses by shopping local this Valentine's Day
Sunderland shoppers are urged to share the love this Valentine’s Day and shop local.
February 14 is known for being the most romantic day of the year but it has now also been deemed Love Local Day - turning the focus on using businesses on the doorstep.
Sunderland BID has joined forces with ShopAppy.com, which has created Love Local Day – the online platform which supports local, independent businesses – to put a spotlight on retailers across the city and to champion them.
As part of Love Local Day, shoppers are being asked to nominate a business that they believe should be shown some appreciation from the community, with the people who nominate entered into a prize draw for £50 to spend at ShopAppy.com.
All independent businesses are eligible and customers are now being asked to put forward their favourites and explain why they’ve been chosen. Nominations can be made https://shopappy.com/love-local-day-2022 before Saturday, 12 February.
All Sunderland businesses can join the ShopAppy platform to increase their reach, whether that is selling from the site or creating a shop window.
Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, is encouraging people to get involved and nominate local businesses. “We are very lucky in Sunderland to have such a strong and vibrant independent sector who have worked really hard under what has been some of the hardest conditions over the past two years.
“This is a fantastic way for us to recognise our local businesses and for customers to show their love for what they offer – and what better time to do that than on the most romantic day of the year?”