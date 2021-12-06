Supermarket opening times for Christmas: When will Asda, Morrisons, Sainsburys, Tesco and more be open across Christmas and New Year?

Whether it be last minute stocking fillers, pigs in blankets or evening snacks, supermarkets can be a must-visit aspect of late December, but when will the biggest brands open their doors across the Christmas and New Year period?

All supermarket chains operate at different hours than usual over the final few days of the year and it’s always best to check what is open before you leave the house.

Aldi

One of the largest discount supermarkets in the UK, Aldi will be welcoming customers into stores from 7am until 10pm between Monday December 20 and December 23. Christmas Eve will see a shorter day for staff thanks to a 6:00pm closing time with the same early opening time.

The chain are keeping their stores closed across Christmas Day and Boxing Day, before opening times change to 8am until 8pm between Monday December 27 and Thursday December 30.

Anyone looking for a last minute New Years Eve shop will have between 8am and 6 pm on December 31 before New Years Day sees all stores closed.

Aldi have warned that opening times may vary by location, and shoppers should check signs at their local store.

Asda

Asda are yet to announce their opening times across Christmas and New Year.

Lidl

Our second low cost supermarket have said that, although times may vary by location, stores are likely to be open from 7am until 10pm until Christmas Eve, when most stores will reduce their hours to 7am to 6pm.

All stores will be closed across December 25 and 26 with stores also changing their opening times on New Years Eve, with most stores opening until 6:00pm ahead of a day of closure on January 1.

Morrisons

Much like every supermarket chain, Morrisons opening times will vary across stores, but the majority will see extended opening hours of 6am until midnight from December 20 until December 23.

Christmas Eve will see stores open between 6am until 6pm before two days of closures across Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Normal opening hours are then expected until December 31 when stores will be open between 7am and 6pm and 9am until 6pm on January 1.

Sainsbury’s

In the build up to Christmas, Sainsbury’s will be open between 6am and 11pm across most stores with Christmas Eve seeing larger stores open between 7am until 7pm.

Most smaller convenience stores from the chain will remain open until 9pm with no locations open across Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Larger stores will be open for 12 hours from 7am – 7pm across New Year’s Eve with smaller convenience stores open until 9pm before most stores open from 8am – 8pm on New Year’s Day.

Sainsbury’s also reccomend checking in-store posters for any deviation in these times.

Tesco