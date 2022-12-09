Whether it be last-minute stocking fillers, pigs in blankets or evening snacks, supermarkets are a vital part of Christmas plans - but when will the biggest stores open their doors across the Christmas and New Year period?

All supermarket chains operate different hours than usual over the final few days of the year with some companies claiming some sites operate different times within the same group.

Aldi

Supermarket opening times are set to change over Christmas and the New Year.

Aldi have announced their usual opening times will remain in place until Christmas Eve when shops will be open between 7am and 6pm. Shops will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day before opening at 8am until 8pm from Tuesday, December 27, until Friday, December 30.

New Year’s Eve will see stores open from 8am until 6pm before another full day closure on New Year’s Day with shops back open on the Monday, January 2 Bank Holiday from 8am until 8pm.

Asda

Asda stores will keep to their regular opening hours until Christmas Eve when shops will see an earlier closing time. Times will depend on the store and can be checked through the Asda website, although every store in Sunderland will be closed at 7pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Large Asda stores will be open from 9am until 6pm on Boxing Day before switching to 8am until 8pm on Tuesday, December 27. Regular service will then resume until New Year’s Eve when stores will close at 7pm and reopen in 2023 at 10am, closing on New Year’s Day at 4pm. Stores will then be open between 8am and 8pm on Monday, January 2, before normal service resumes once again on Tuesday, January 3.

Lidl

Our second low cost supermarket have said that, although times may vary by location, stores are likely to be open from 7am until 8pm on Christmas Eve.

All stores will be closed across December 25 and 26 with stores also changing their opening times on New Years Eve, with most stores opening until 7pm ahead of a day of closure on January 1 and Sunday hours on Monday, January 2.

Morrisons

On Christmas Eve, Morrisons will be open from 6am to 6pm to accommodate last-minute shoppers. It will then close on Christmas Day. Morrisons will remain open on Boxing Day from 9am to 6pm and on New Year's Day from 10am to 4pm. Customers are advised to check the store locator for the latest details in their area.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s stores in Sunderland will keep to their regular hours until Christmas Eve when they are set to close at 7pm. After being closed on Christmas Day they will open between 10am and 5pm on Boxing Day and 8am until 8pm on Tuesday, December 27. Regular service resumes until New Year’s Eve when 7am – 7pm hours will be in operation.

The majority of its stores will be open from 8am to 8pm on January 1 but is advising customers check its store locator for the latest details in their area. The Bank Holiday on Monday, January 2, will see stores open between 8am and 8pm before regular opening times return on Tuesday, January 3.

Tesco

Like the majority of other supermarkets, Tesco in Sunderland will keep to regular opening hours until Christmas Eve when it will close at 6pm and remain closed throughout Christmas Day. Boxing Day will see doors open between 9am and 6pm with regular service then returning until New Year’s Eve.