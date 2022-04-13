Anyone looking to go shopping for some groceries in Sunderland over this extended weekend will need to keep an eye on adjusted times.

As is the case every year, supermarkets will be changing their hours between Good Friday and Easter Monday so if you're planning your big shop to start or end the week, it’s best to keep an eye on what will be open.

Much like Christmas, laws dictate how long shops can remain open on certain days, with smaller shops being given more varied options.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where are superstores open ovr Easter weekend? Opening times for Asda, Tesco, Sainsburys, Morrisons and more.

Aldi

Aldi stores will remain open as normal on Good Friday and Saturday April 16 but will be closed on Easter Sunday and will be available to shoppers between 8:00am and 8:00pm on Easter Monday.

Asda

Depending on their location, Asda stores across the region will open and close at different times. As a general rule, most will continue their regular hours on Good Friday and Saturday but will be closed on Easter Sunday. The majority of stores will then reopen as usual on Easter Monday.

As an example, Asda’s Ryhope store will continue to remain open during their regular hours on Friday and Saturday before closing on Sunday and opening between 7:00am and 8:00pm on Easter Monday.

Anyone looking to find their nearest store’s opening times can do so on the supermarket’s website.

Lidl

Lidl supermarkets are set to vary their opening times based on location, but as a general rule, doors will be open at the regular hours on Good Friday and Easter Monday before closing on Easter Sunday and reopening between 8:00am and 8:00pm on Easter Monday.

Morrisons

The brand’s supermarkets will, much like Asda, depend on the location of the store, but Sunday will definitely see no stores open across the region.

For example, Seaburn’s coastal store will be open during regular hours until Easter Sunday when it is closed, before reopening at reduced hours of 7:00pm – 8:00pm on Easter Monday. Full opening times for each store can be found on Morrisons’ website.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury's will open as normal on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday. Larger Sainsburys supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday in England, but smaller Sainsbury's Local stores will be open from 7am to 11pm.

Tesco

As a general rule, the majority of Tesco stores will remain open as usual on Good Friday and Saturday before closing on Easter Monday.

Large Tesco supermarkets and Extra stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, but smaller Express stores will be open and operate to their usual hours.

Opening hours will vary on Easter Monday with reduced hours expected from larger stores. The company recommends getting in touch with your local store to check on their opening times if you plan on shopping there on Easter Monday.

Marks and Spencer