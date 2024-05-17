Aldi’s Langham’s Doggy Ice Cream will be available in the freezer aisle.

Shoppers have been going wild on social media for Aldi's highly-anticipated doggy ice cream, back in stores now by paw-pular demand.

One excited shopper took to Facebook to share "Our dogs love this!", with another joining in to add "mine needs this treat...summer us going to be hot!" and "how cute, and yummy!"

Providing the perfect plant-based treats to keep dogs cool and content, with tails wagging, and available in delectable Pea & Vanilla and Carrot & Apple flavours, shoppers best be quick if they want to fetch a tub - as they flew off Aldi shelves at staggering rate of 30 per minute on launch.

Pet owners will need to dash-und to the frozen aisle because, as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

For just £2.99 (4 pack, 110ml each) furry friends can get involved in the ice cream action with a choice of two delicious flavours: Pea & Vanilla and Carrot & Apple. The Doggy Ice Cream is 100% plant based and is made with real fruit and vegetables, providing a nutritious snack whilst keeping pets cool during the warmer weather.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “We were delighted to see another positive response to our dog-friendly ice cream last year. Now it’s back, we hope even more beloved pets can enjoy.”