Shop Disney’s Top Picks for the upcoming holidays from dolls and video games to fan favourites like LEGO
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Add a touch of Disney magic under the Christmas tree this year with unforgettable gifts from all your favourite Disney movies and characters.
Shopping experts are tipping that the REAL FX Stitch by WOW! Stuff will be a big hit this year and will make the perfect gift for any Disney fan. With over 100 action and sound combinations, the Real FX Stitch brings to life the beloved character.
Shoppers are also loving the Disney Princess Aurora and Maleficent Dragon by LEGO with it boasting 4.9 stars on Amazon. The buildable playset sparks imagination and allows children to create their own magical stories.
Other top picks from Disney that are expected to be hugely popular this Christmas include:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.