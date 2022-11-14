Christmas is a time for giving, and as well as giving to those you love, you can support small and independent local shops and services this winter.

These are some of the best small and independent shops in Sunderland where you can pick up some great presents for family and friends this festive season.

Aphrodite

Arguably the best shop in the North East for designer clothes, Aphrodite on Vine Place has everything from jackets and trainers to wallets, belts, caps and other small stocking fillers for any fasion fashion conscious friend or family member. The shop also has a full retail website to buy anything you may not be able to find in-store.

Cole Kitchen

Now a respected deli and coffee shop in Roker, Cole Kitchen can be found on St George's Terrace near the coast and offer a fantastic range of drinks, sandwiches and snacks from Tuesday to Sunday each week. Anyone looking for a top-up gift to reach a maximum spend can order a gift card from the deli’s website as a small gift this Christmas.

Grinder Coffee

Much like Cole Kitchen, Grinder Coffee offer gift cards for their two city centre sites. The coffee shop has become a well known name on Wearside and recently opened their second coffee shop in the new Hills Art Centre on Waterloo Place. Their original site on Durham Road also remains open.

Hot Rats Records

Another shop which has recently moved to Waterloo Place, Hot Rats is a perfect place to find a gift for a music lover. The record shop which used to be on Stockton Road sells CDs and vinyl from the newest acts from across the world as well as some old classics. The shop’s stock is always changing with plenty to be found across a huge range of genres with something for everyone.

Little Shop

Little Shop on High Street West is far more than the name suggests. The shop often sells fresh doughnuts and coffee for those heading around the city and also has its own Sunday morning running club. Anyone looking to buy gifts should look no further than the huge array of beer and wine options on offer. In addition to alcohol, the shop also sell their own beer glasses as well as offering gift cards which can be bought through the shop’s online store.

Master Debonair

Another recent addition to the city, Master Debonair makes up part of the redevelopment of Mackie’s Corner and is another great place to find clothes and accessories to buy for loved ones. As well as in-store shopping, the shop also has a full online store to browse through before deciding on the perfect gift.

Port Independent

Much like Little Shop, Port Independent offers a bit of everything. Shoppers at the Sunniside site can buy clothing from a series of independent designers as well as coffee and beer. The shop also offer online gift cards which can be bought for up to £100.

