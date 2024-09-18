Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week’s Brand of the Week at Boots is LANEIGE.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A pioneer of Korean skincare, LANEIGE has gathered an unrivalled understanding of skin science over the last few decades to become a true expert in the category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LANEIGE is at the forefront of innovation with its patented ingredients and technologically advanced formulas.

Only at Boots: Save 20% on LANEIGE for one week only.

This week only, customers shopping on boots.com will receive 20 per cent off on selected LANEIGE products including:

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Berry 20g | WAS £21 | NOW £16.80

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm Berry 10g | WAS £17.50 | NOW £14

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum 50ml | WAS £37 | NOW £29.60

LANEIGE Glowy Makeup Serum 30ml | WAS £25 | NOW £20

LANEIGE is one of over 25 new beauty brands which has joined Boots beauty line up over the summer. Customers can now snap up these trending products, all whilst saving up or taking advantage of (pun intended!) their Boots Advantage Card Points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Save 20% on selected LANEIGE online-only at boots.com from Wednesday 18th September until Tuesday 24th September.

*Brand of the week offer available online from Wednesday 18th September until Tuesday 24th September on selected items. Subject to availability. Online Only.