January Sales: The Best online and in-store offers for anyone looking to pick up a deal to start 2022

While the turn to a New Year can mark lifestyle changes, it can also mean a chance to grab a bargain for many, and there are still plenty of opportunities to pick up some high quality items on a budget as the January sales continue.

Black Friday gave shoppers plenty of sales to pick from in November, and now there is lots to get at discount prices across Sunderland and online.

Anyone looking to pick up a hobby or get exercising this January is in luck, with Argos offering all sorts of gym equipment at reduced rates. In addition to weight sets being taken down to £12.49 with a half price deal, the biggest pick up is a Reebok One treadmill, which the retailer are offering at 25% off (£449.99).

John Lewis are also looking to cater for new fitness fanatics with up to 30% off fitness clothing in addition to £100 off a ProForm Elliptical and Stepper machine, which is now priced at £899.90 and kids swimming equipment for less than £15.

Away from fitness, John Lewis are also reducing prices across a variety of ranges from electricals including Apple products, which you can save money on when trading in old models, furniture, and clothing.

Maybe your New Year’s resolution was to keep the house more tidy, and Currys are able to cater for anyone looking to start 2022 with a fresh house and state of mind. In addition to having six vacuum cleaners set to clearance, the electronics brand have Karcher window washers available a discount rate of £42.99 and £30 off a Shark steam cleaner, which is now £149.00.

Locally, there is mens designer clothing store Aphrodite. Their store can be found on Vine Place in the city centre and their January sale is in full flow in-store and online. World renowned brands including Stone Island and Patagonia are available for up to 50% off while items are also available from local favourites Barbour.

Our top picks from the Aphrodite sale come in the form of a CP Company overshirt for £293.30 at 30% off and an Albam parka which, with 40% off, only costs £195.

