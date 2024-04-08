Holland & Barrett launches huge online skincare sale with 25% off celeb favourites

VitaSkin Vitamin C Collagen Boosting Night Cream (was £15, now £11.25).

The sale includes cult favourite Weleda Skin Food, said to be in the make-up bags of the likes of Victoria Beckham. Hailey Bieber also praised the moisturiser in her 2022 TikTok for its ability to add sheen under her make-up.

There is also 25% off of Trilogy Rosehip Oil - a rumoured favourite of Kate Middleton, who is said to use the product to achieve her signature glowy skin.

Top savings include:

Jeremy Stevens, Director of Trading - Beauty and Sports at Holland & Barrett comments “As the clocks have turned and weather starts to change, many of our customers will be looking to switch up their skincare routines. Whether it be switching heavier winter moisturisers to something a bit lighter to allow your skin to breathe, or incorporating a vitamin C product in, there are lots of small changes that can be made as we enter warmer weather, and we hope our great range of products with amazing deals helps our customers enjoy the nicer weather when it comes."