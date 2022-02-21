Dalton Park's Ecofest is taking place this weekend

The shopping outlet will host the free festival this Saturday and Sunday as part of ‘One Small Change’ campaign in partnership with Climate Action North and will showcase small changes everyone can make to reduce their environmental impact.

Next to the M&S outlet will be a range of activities keeping shoppers entertained. An EcoMarket will feature more than 25 regional traders selling sustainable products and there will be live entertainment and willow crafting workshops.

In addition, there will be a series of guided walks through the Parkland as well as family activities and children’s rides.

Sharon Lashley Managing Director of Climate Action North and Jerry Hatch Centre Manager Dalton Park

On Sunday shoppers can expect to see a series of EcoFashion catwalk displays featuring high quality, sustainable fashion available from brands at Dalton Park will take place.

Jerry Hatch, Centre Manager at Dalton Park, is thrilled to be announcing the arrival of EcoFest.

He said: “As we move away from the pandemic and look forward to a more stable year for the retail industry, we are delighted to announce our first big event that is centered around sustainability, which is very close to our hearts.

“Climate Action North’s One Small Change campaign is brilliant, we are delighted to be supporting it and encouraging visitors to consider what their one small change will be.

“We can’t wait to welcome all the local businesses showcasing their sustainable products and it will be fantastic to see families spending quality time together again.

“It’s a positive start to an exciting year here at Dalton Park, with lots more fun to come!”

Climate Action North’s Managing Director, Sharon Lashley, added: “It’s wonderful to work with Dalton Park and we’re proud to see our partnership formalised and welcome them onboard as an official sponsor. The EcoFest is the first of many events and activities we will work together on and we’re looking forward to encouraging Dalton Park’s guests to make one small change, which will deliver a significant impact for the North East.”

For further information about the festival visit https://www.dalton-park.co.uk/ecofest-at-dalton-park/

