Dalton Park receives award for its clean toilets

Following an inspection from the judging panel the facilities at the shopping outlet met the highest possible standard for ‘away from home’ washrooms.

The Loo of the Year Awards team sent an inspector to make an unannounced visit to all entries before they were officially graded.

Following this, Dalton Park received a coveted Platinum award for its toilets, as well as taking home the ‘Eco Loo of the Year’ award for the first time, in recognition of the most environmentally friendly toilets to be found across the country.

Members of Dalton Park Facilities Team: Angela Maitland, Laura Metcalfe and Nicola Tench.

Richard Kaye, Dalton Park's Centre Manager: “We try to uphold the highest standards in every aspect of the visitor experience here at Dalton Park, and that obviously includes our toilet facilities.“We were particularly pleased to claim ‘Eco Loo of the Year’ as our commitment to sustainability is part of what makes Dalton Park so special.

“We have water saving measures in all public toilets – and we’re now seeing a 77% saving on water usage since 2008.

“All toilets on site are exceptionally clean, well equipped and welcoming to all, and it’s a pleasure to see this effort independently highlighted and celebrated by the Loo of the Year awards.