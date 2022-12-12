With most of the UK still searching for presents ahead of Christmas, there’s no doubt some of us will need a little more time to pick up some last-minute gifts in shopping centres across the North East.

This is when shopping centres across the North East will be open across the festive period and into the New Year for shoppers looking for late gifts and post-Christmas deals.

Metrocentre

Christmas 2022: Opening times for North East shopping centres including Metrocentre, Washington Galleries and more. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

The largest shopping destination in the region is usually open between 9am and 9pm on weekdays and this will continue for shoppers until Christmas Eve when the site will close at 5pm.

Metrocentre stores will remain closed on Christmas Day and will be open between 10am and 6pm on Boxing Day and Tuesday, December 27, for those wanting to pick up some in-person deals. The 9am to 9pm regular times return until New Year’s Eve when shops once again close at 5pm with all shops remaining closed throughout New Year’s Day.

Shops will be open between 10am and 6pm on Monday, January 2, 2023, with normal trading hours resuming from Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Washington Galleries

The team behind the popular Washington shopping centre has said it will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Boxing Day shoppers can have a lie in if they are hoping to pick up some bargains following Christmas Day with the site opening at 10am and closing at 4pm. Bank holiday Monday will also see the site open between 10am and 4pm with no other changes announced.

The Bridges

The Sunderland city centre site has already extended its regular opening hours from 9am to 8pm on weekdays until Friday, December 23. Over that time the centre will be open from 9am until 7pm on Saturdays and 10am until 4pm on Sundays.

The Bridges will be open between 8am and 5pm on Christmas Eve for those needing to pick up last-minute gifts before closing on Christmas Day. Doors will reopen on Boxing Day at 9am with shops closing at 5:30pm. These times will continue until Friday, December 30, and New Year’s Eve will see the site open between 8am and 5pm.

After closing on New Year’s Day, shops will be open between 9am and 5:30pm on Monday, January 2, 2023, with normal service resuming from Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Eldon Square

Back on Tyneside, Eldon Square is keeping to its usual opening hours until Friday, December 23, when the site will close an hour earlier than usual at 7pm. Last minute shoppers can head to the site between 9am and 5pm on Christmas Eve and all shops are closed on Christmas Day.

The Newcastle city centre site will be open between 9am and 6pm from Boxing Day until Saturday, December 31, with the exception of Thursday, December 29, when doors will be open between 8am and 8pm.

