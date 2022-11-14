Christmas is right around the corner, and shopping centres across the UK are gearing up to welcome an influx of festive shoppers.

The Bridges in Sunderland’s city centre and The Galleries in Washington have announced details of changes to their opening times ahead of Christmas Day on Sunday, December 25, and the New Year.

These are the dates to put in your diary ...

Christmas 2022 opening hours: When are The Birdges and Washington Galleries open in the build up to Christmas?

When is The Bridges in Sunderland open over the Christmas period?

The Bridges, which takes up a lot of Sunderland’s city centre, is adjusting its hours from Monday, December 12, this year when the site will be open between 9am and 8pm from the Monday until Friday, December 16. These will also be the opening hours from Monday, December 19 until Friday, December 23.

Saturday, December 17 will see the shopping centre open between 9am and 7pm and it will be open between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, December 18.

The Bridges will also be open for last-minute Christmas Eve shopping on Friday, December 24, between 8am and 5pm. It will be closed on Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be no special hours for Boxing Day deals this year with the site open between 9am and 5:30pm on Monday, December 26, until Friday, December 3.

The site will offer slightly earlier hours on New Year’s Eve with doors opening at 8am until 5pm.

After being closed on New Year’s Day, The Bridges will return to its 9am until 5:30pm hours from Monday, January 2.

When is the Washington Galleries open over Christmas and New Year?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team behind the popular Washington shopping centre has said it will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Boxing Day shoppers can have a lie in if they are hoping to pick up some bargains following Christmas Day with the site opening at 10am and closing at 4pm.