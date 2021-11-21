Christmas 2021: When are Sunderland's shops and shopping centres open for evening Christmas shopping this year?

We’re powering through November, and December is nearly upon us, meaning time is running out for people across the region to complete their Christmas shopping.

But there’s no need to fear if you’re a slow buyer because shops and shopping centres across the North East are staying open until the last minute to give Christmas shoppers extra chances to pick up what they need ahead of the festive period.

The Bridges

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bridges and other shopping centres will be welcoming customers until Christmas Eve.

The Bridges in the heart of Sunderland are continuing their extended Thursday opening hours into the final weeks of the year, allowing shoppers to stay out and pick up what they need until 8:00pm each week. Free car parking is also available on these later nights between 5:30pm and 9:00pm for those who prefer to do their shopping after dark.

The site is open throughout the build up to 25 December including Christmas Eve for those who prefer to leave their shopping to the very last minute!

Washington Galleries

The Galleries have not yet announced if there will be any changes to their opening hours as Christmas edges closer, but there was no deviation from the shopping centre’s regular hours last year, including Christmas Eve.

The site is open from 9:00am until 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday with Sunday seeing a shorter day of 10:00am until 4:00pm.

These were also the listed hours for last year’s build up, with 24 December seeing no change.

Dalton Park

To the south of the city, Dalton Park is often a popular spot for families looking to pick up some last minute gifts and this year is likely to be no different.

In addition to outlet shops offering discounts across 200 brands and free parking, the site if giving kids the chance to meet Santa in the build up to the big day.

The north Durham site is offering no change to their current opening hours, meaning shoppers can still turn up and take their picks for presents until 6:00pm from Monday to Saturday, with an earlier 9:30am start on Saturdays.