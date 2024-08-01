Chipotle partners with Titktok sensation Wonderskin to launch limited edition 'Lipotle' lip stain.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chipotle Mexican Grill has announced a collaboration with Wonderskin; an award-winning cosmetics brand known for its TikTok-viral lip stain that is so popular one is sold every 15 seconds.

The limited edition guac-proof lip stain ‘Lipotle’ has been created in a custom peelable green colorway - the masque will unveil a new nude-pink lip stain payoff, created exclusively for Chipotle in celebration of National Avocado Day.

‘Lipotle’ marks Wonderskin's first major brand collaboration in the company's fast-growing four-year history. Innovators in their respective industries, Wonderskin and Chipotle are linking up to give fans a fun-filled, high-performing product to celebrate National Avocado Day. Wonderskin’s commitment to cruelty-free and vegan products greatly align with Chipotle's mission to Cultivate a Better World through craveable food that is raised responsibly.

“With the popularity of mukbangs on social media, we noticed our fans are in need of a smudge-proof lip stain to enjoy their Chipotle on-the-go,” said Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Chipotle. “We teamed up with Wonderskin to create the most iconic guac and foil-inspired lip stain ahead of National Avocado Day.”

"We are thrilled to team up with Chipotle for our very first brand collaboration, unveiling a limited-edition shade of our viral Wonder Blading Lip Stain. This partnership is a perfect blend of two trailblazing brands, both passionate about delivering top-notch, sought-after products as well as building loyal and robust communities. By merging Chipotle's bold, flavorful essence with Wonderskin's revolutionary beauty technology, we're creating a one-of-a-kind experience and product that will captivate and delight our customers like never before,” shares Marina Kalenchyts, Brand Director of Wonderskin.

The ‘Lipotle’ Wonder Blading Lip Stain Kit will be available to purchase from wonderskin.com and eu.wonderskin.com at £28 (plus £3.99 shipping).