Boy designs new logo for Dalton Park play area

Dalton Park’s new £60,000 Play Park has been named ‘Shop and Slide’ after a competition to design an official brand logo was won by Rhys Savin.

Over 120 schoolchildren got involved in the competition but it was Rhys’s artistic flair and clever play on words that caught the attention of the judges.

His design was unveiled in a special ceremony during the Easter holidays and Rhys, from Darras Hall Primary School, also received a winner’s hamper packed with art goodies from Dalton Park.

Rhys Savin receiving his winner's hamper of art goodies

Donna Savin, Rhys’ mother said: “Rhys loves having his design in the Play Park and can't wait to show it off to his family and friends, and maybe his own kids one day!

“He opened all the art materials in his winner’s hamper once he got home and said thank you very much as he loves art, especially drawing and painting.

“He also made the school newsletter when he won. They are very, very proud of him. Thanks again Dalton Park.”

Rhys Savin pictured (middle) with his mum Donna Savin, dad Scott Savin and brother Theo Savin (left)

Sophie Robinson, Placemaking, Marketing & Communications Manager at Dalton Park added: “We’re thrilled with our new Shop and Slide Play Park logo designed by Rhys.“His artistic flair really impressed the judging panel and they loved his imaginative design concept, perfect for a place where our guests love to use their imaginations through play."It was brilliant to unveil Rhys’ plaque to him and his family over the Easter holidays – we hope it will continue to be a legacy piece for many years to come, and we see a very bright future in art and design for Rhys. Well done from everyone here at Dalton Park!”The revamped play area opened last August and is suitable for children aged two to 12, the park includes a number of accessible, inclusive features such as an extra wide slide, easy access ramps, and in-ground roundabout suitable for wheelchairs.Children can also enjoy games and puzzles, musical elements, and role play with a shop counter and captain’s wheel.Competition judges included Sophie Robinson, Jerry Hatch, former Centre Manager as well as Murton Parish Councillors Cllr Julie Griffiths and Cllr Robert Adcock-Forster.