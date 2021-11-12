Black Friday 2021: Where to shop in Sunderland and latest deals announced by Boots, Superdrug and Amazon

Black Friday seems to be getting bigger in the UK every year. The event which originated in the USA gives shoppers an opportunity to pick up items for below their regular retail price, whether it be as part of Christmas shopping or just a treat.

When is Black Friday this year?

As a stateside equivalent to our Boxing Day sales, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving each year. In 2021 the date to look out for is Friday 26 November.

Black Friday in the modern day is now a longer event though, with many sales starting early and continuing through the weekend into what is now called Cyber Monday, where most deals are only available online.

What time are shops opening on Black Friday in Sunderland?

Although shops are yet to announce when they will be opening on Black Friday, The Bridges in the city centre and The Galleries in Washington have not yet announced any changes to their opening times for the day.

How much is spent during Black Monday?

Research has shown that the UK takes Black Friday most seriously compared to other European nations, with total retail spending across the day in 2019 reaching £8.6 billion. The event last year was restricted to online sales for much of the country due to the UK’s second national lockdown, which was introduced in early November 2020, leaving many businesses being forced to rely on online sales.

What deals are available this Black Friday?

Black Friday is no longer just a one-off event and companies are looking to get in on the act early to sweep customers away from their competitors.

Boots have already kicked off their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale – which the brand are calling their “biggest ever” – with plenty of beauty and health items already available at reduced prices.

The toothbrush is part of their “star gift” range, which keeps an eye on the biggest reductions across the site including £170 off a Phillips electric razor and the chance to save £70 on a No7 brand Hydrate & Glow Collection Bundle. All Black Friday Sale items can also be put onto your Boots card for future points.

Beauty competitors Superdrug have also made their Black Friday sale available early, with members being able to receive discounts of up to 60% both in store and online.

Most Black Friday deals are still yet to be confirmed, but many eyes are currently on Amazon. The worldwide online retailer usually makes Black Friday a month-long event and this year is no different. From Monday 8 November shoppers can order hundreds of products for up to 40% off.

Prime members are also able to get early access to future sale items through the website.

Amazon’s own products are usually big hits throughout the sale period with Kindles, Alexa devices, Blink cameras and Fire Tablets and TV sticks all tumbling in price including Amazon’s own Kindle Paperwhite for 40% off and two Alexa Dot smart speakers for the price of one.

But it isn’t just their own brands Amazon are selling at a discount rate. Online shoppers can find a full 13 piece cooking set for only £99, reduced from £275 for a stunning 64% reduction.

Fellow online seller Very also have a series of deals available right now. Online browsers can pick up anything from perfume and trainers to furniture, toolkits and bet sets at reduced prices.

Th website have all you need to revamp your home, with up to £500 off sofas and televisions reduced in price by up to £400.

Mobile phone company Three have also got in early on the Black Friday action. Customers are being offered deal covering phones, tablets and broadband packages including an iPhone 13 Pro on a half price deal for six months in addition to a £100 voucher when switching to the provider.

Phone competitors GiffGaff are also welcoming new customers with deals on new and refurbished phones. Their biggest deal is on a Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G which customers can buy for £80 less than the regular retail price.

The Perfume Shop, which has a store in the Bridges, has set up a Black Friday sale with some fragrances up to £40 off including Ralph Lauren’s original Eau de Toilette scents.

Other brands including Wowcher have already opened and closed flash sales in preparation for the big day including iPads for as cheap as £48 and rechargeable hair curlers at 78% off. They’re one to definitely look out for!