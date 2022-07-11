Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best online deals to pick up this week as the online retailer brings back famous sale

This year marks the seventh anniversary of Amazon’s Prime Day, a chance for customers with the service to pick up devices and goods for greatly reduced prices.
We’ve taken a look at what is up for grabs this year.
What is Prime Day?
Prime Day was conceived in 2015 to celebrate 20 years of Amazon’s online marketplace. Initially billed as offering more deals than Black Friday, the event has also seen exclusive live streamed concerts from the likes of Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa which were only available to Prime customers. After being moved to later months over the last two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the day is returning to July this year.
When is Prime day 2022?
Amazon’s Prime Day starts at 00:01am on Tuesday July 12 and runs until 11:59pm July 13.
What deals are available on Amazon Prime Day this year?
Although many items are yet to be reduced in price, some of the top discounts on Amazon’s website have already been put into effect including a series reductions in price for the brand’s own devices. Customers can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K for just £22.99, over a 50% reduction from the regular retail price and a fourth generation Echo Dot, which is usually listed at £49.99, for £19.99.
Away from Amazon appliances, the sale is also catering for those struggling with the summer heat. A large number of house fans are available to buy for reduced prices, from cheaper options such as this tower fan for £16.89 up to this cooler for £71.99, reduced from £99.99.
As for the biggest savings, gamers can get up to 73% off on a variety of Xbox games while Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrushes are reduced from £299.99 to £109.99.
More deals will come and go throughout the two day period with some of the largest discounts being temporary. In cases like this, a specific number of a product will be available for a specific period of time, before the deal disappears, so keep an eye out throughout the two days!
All available deals can be found on the Amazon website.