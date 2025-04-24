See inside £500,000 refurbishment of Washington Leisure Centre gym with free sessions
DJ and radio presenter MistaJam is heading to Washington Leisure Centre for the launch of its state-of-the-art new gym.
The centre, run by operator Everyone Active in partnership with Sunderland City Council, has undergone a jointly-funded £500,000 extension and refurbishment and is celebrating with a free fitness event from Friday, April 25 – Saturday, April 26.
Improvements made during the three-week project include:
*Enlargement of the gym to 120 stations
*New functional area with track and sled
*New recovery area
*Three new squat racks with lifting platforms
*New Life Fitness kit
*New group cycling studio
* Full site decoration
The official launch will see free use of the gym available on Friday, April 25 (4.30pm-9pm) and Saturday, April 26 (8am-5pm).
MistaJam, a regular on Capital Dance and well-known for his stints on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1 Xtra, will DJ two Clubbercise sessions on Saturday from 9am and 10am.
In addition, other free activities such as Total Toning and Pilates will be available.
Ian Bradgate, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We want to encourage everyone to experience our new, state-of-the-art gym alongside some amazing fitness classes and live entertainment.
“People can test out our top-of-the-range equipment, meet our expert personal trainers and enjoy their perfect workout in a gym which now has 70 per cent more equipment.
“MistaJam is sure to raise excitement levels and we are looking forward to the amazing atmosphere he helps us to create this weekend.”
In the pool, the brand-new aqua run inflatable will be available to the public for the first time on Saturday, April 26. These sessions are due to take place from 12.30pm-1.30pm and 2pm- 3pm.
To book your place on any activity, call 0191 416 6642 or use the Everyone Active app. Group exercise classes are for those aged 16 and over only.
Programme
Friday, April 25
4.30pm – 7.30pm: Local DJ Stephen Kyle in the gym
Saturday, April 26
9am – 10am: MistaJam and Clubbercise
10am – 11am: MistaJam and Clubbercise
11am – 12 noon: Assassin group exercise (high intensity)
12 noon – 1pm: Total Toning
1pm – 2pm: Pilates
