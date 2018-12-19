Remembering Sunderland nativity plays of years gone by

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a nativity play – and here we’ve come up with a suitably seasonal selection to put you in the festive spirit.

This time of year is truly magical for little ones, and thanks to the traditional retelling of the story of the birth of Jesus Christ they are reminded of the reason why so many people around the world celebrate Christmas Day.

They were all shining stars in the Nativity at Barnes Infant School in 1987.

Dressed in all sorts of home-made costumes, they play the parts of Mary and Joseph, the three kings and shepherds and, of course, the angels; all of whom visited the manger to see the new-born.

What do you remember about your school nativity plays?

The wise men and shepherds at Redby Junior School's Nativity play in 1987.