Netball, museums and a trip to the pub: 13 Sunderland retro pictures from 1978

There's nothing better than going through the photo album on a gloomy day.

And this weekend, we're winding back the clock to 1978 and sharing some of our archive memories from that year.

A fundraiser at The Beehive in October, 1978.

What was the best thing you did that year, and what were your finest achievements?

Our retro pictures today include an evening at The Beehive, school fundraisers and the opening of Hintons supermarket in Fulwell.

