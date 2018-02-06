Magic movie memories - complete with the popcorn and usherettes

From popcorn stuck to your coat, to queues which went on for miles for blockbuster films.

What a fabulous set of memories you had of the ABC in Sunderland.

Holmeside with the Odeon Cinema.

We set the stage for some wonderful recollections when we posted a photograph of the cinema in 1982 on social media.

More than 42,000 of you were reached.

We wanted to know what you remembered of your visits and which was your favourite film. And the comments just flooded in.

Cath Breach said: “I remember going here when I was in my teens to see The Fog.

Remember queuing to see Grease. I think I went three times and I remember once the queue was right round the corner Debra Gail Pattison

“Found it really scary. Film finished, came outside and it was foggy !! Terrified getting home lol.”

Thelma Burnikell had a very different memory. She said: “Can’t remember what film but l used to love the pop corn, used to be stuck on the front of my coat every time. Ha! Ha!”

Bob Jackson saw Pulp Fiction and got 4 discounted tickets for opening a bank account. “By the time we paid, the total was still less than a full price ticket and we were the only ones in there,” he said..

Caroline Leigh had more festive memories and said: “Going at Christmas with Steels was amazing. Also queuing for Grease and my feet not touching the floor as we were about 5 deep.”

The Odeon and the ABC both pictured.

Thanks to Anne Bingham who said: “Remember standing in the queue for ages to see the Exorcist and had to come out half way through as we were terrified.”

Then there were those of you who remembered the Saturday morning club.

Lesley Archie remembered: “ABC minors on a Saturday morning.”

Youngsters could get a badge each week and Lesley also recalled “everlasting strips of toffee, 10p to get in x.”

Denise Mustard said: “Used to get badges from ABC cinema. Brilliant.”

Sue Brewster was “in the ABC minors and still remember the son” and Gill Pickford said: “Grease - I also remember the badges on a Saturday morning.”

Kev Tye said: “Saw Superman with my dad Philip Tye and fell asleep 10 minutes in.....saw Empire Strikes Back and watched the Goonies a hundred times in that place. Class memories.”

Ian Ryan said he saw “all 3 of the first Star Wars films there and Monty Pythons Life of Brian. If that dont sum up an era I dont know what does! :) Loved the place. The pictures, a quick pint and the last bus home.”

Margaret Crosby We queued right round up one side of the alley next door and down the other side to see Superman and Star Wars! In the rain! Happy days!

Louise Orrell had memories of the time she didn’t get into the ABC. “Stood in the queue for Back to the Future for hours in the blizzarding snow only to get to the front and it was full. So off to the ice rink we went haha good times !!”

Allison Osborne said: “Used to be an usherette at the Odeon when I was at college . Cant tell you how many times I saw On Her Majesty’s Secret Service .lol.”

On a similar theme, Sarah Penman said: “My Mam was the lady that sold the ice cream in the intervals and I had to go to work with her. I remember watching Bambi 3 times in one day!”

Billy Potts remembered “going to see one of Herbie films in the 70s and it was a special screening for VW Beetle owners. My dad’s was Royal Blue and the car park was all Beetles.”

Brian Proudlock queued for hours to see Jaws and Sheila Sanderson saw Gone With The Wind .... “was on when I worked here,” she said.

Dawn Passmore stood for two hours to see Ghostbusters while Paul Lusby saw Watership Down and Gremlins.

Debra Gail Pattison said: “Remember queuing to see Grease. I think I went three times and I remember once the queue was right round the corner.”

Lisa Redpath saw Rocky lV and remembered “everyone chanting ‘Rocky’.”

Neil Casey saw Jaws and said it was the “Best film ever.”

Sarah Jane O’Neill recalled “midnight showings of Rocky Horror.”

Gemma Chisholm saw Beauty and the Beast, while Ian Cheal remembered Back to the Future.

Pamela Mccabe remembered: “When my brother came out on leave from the Navy and took me to see Grease, was fantastic.”

And Mandy Hardie recalled: “Used to be a little sweet shop round about there. It was fab.”

Thanks to everyone who responded to the social media post.