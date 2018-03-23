Back of the net! But which was your favourite Sunderland cup goal?

He leapt like a salmon and scored one of Sunderland’s best ever FA Cup goals.

We’re talking about Gordon Armstrong and his late, late winner against Chelsea in the 1992 FA Cup quarter-final replay. We asked for your memories of it on social media and around 13,000 of you followed the post.

Gordon Armstrong (partially hidden) heads home the 88th-minute winner as Sunderland beat Chelsea 2-1 in their FA Cup quarter-final replay.

But what did you remember of the game?

Anthony Stephenson said: “Best game at Roker I went to as a kid. Will never forget it.”

Jon Hunter described the atmosphere inside the ground that night as “awesome” while Lee Cannon recalled: “Armstrong header, Clock Stand paddock and on the pitch at the final whistle. Brilliant night and memories.”

Grahame Humphrey told us: “One of the best I had seen from main stand.” Keith Purvis said it was “one of the best headers I’ve ever seen” and Scott Watson described it as “Gordon Armstrong leaping like a salmon.”

It was a great day for Philip Simpson who said: “Cracking header. Watched match then went to work after buzzing.”

John Cowan said that quarter final tie had a “quality atmosphere. Best cup game I’ve attended.”

Michael Carr said: “Was there, what a night, Clock Stand paddock.”

Ian Porterfield scores the 1973 FA Cup Final winner for Sunderland against Leeds United.

Brian Fisher and Michael Deacon said they watched the game “in Silky Legion” while Jamie Mackintosh said: “Amazing watching that as a kid. Hopefully there’ll be nights like this again one day.”

But which was Sunderland’s best cup goal in your mind? Ian Porterfield’s 1973 Cup Final winner, or perhaps the silky 1992 semi-final goal which saw John Byrne head the winner against Norwich.

Borini’s cracker in the 2014 Capital One cup final, or maybe Billy Hughes in the ’73 2-2 draw at Maine Road.

