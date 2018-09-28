150 years of cricket - and there’s more to come at this Wearside outfit

It’s a big year for Seaham Harbour Cricket Club, which is celebrating 150 years in existence.

Here, in the final part of our look back at its history with the help of Neville Gustard, we look at its more recent past.

The 1985 first team - winners of the Armbrister Trophy.'

The 150th year for Seaham Harbour Cricket Club Cricket Club has already been a dramatic one.

Neville told us how difficulties arose earlier this year when the club found itself “struggling to field three senior teams”. Closure was considered but this was “greeted by surprise and shock”.

Soon after, a new team of directors and a new committee was established to re-establish the cricket club and drive it forward. Unfortunately, in the interim period, the club was unable to retain its under-15 and under-18 teams, with senior players also lost to other local clubs.

“Undeterred, and also driven by the club’s substantial history, community support and local businesses the new committee was able to save its under-9s, under-11s and under-13s, together with its All Stars Cricket programme, plus two senior teams.”

The committee and its members are committed to the future of local cricket at Seaham Harbour Neville Gustard

The club joined the Durham Cricket League, its first 11 also joined the Profound Durham Senior Cricket League Trophy, and messages of support flooded in.

The backing of businesses, plus the hard work and dedication of the club’s new committee and its members, ensured that Seaham Harbour Cricket Club could celebrate its 150th anniversary in style. It did that last week when more than 250 guests turned up.

“The event speaks volumes about the resolve and determination of the current committee and members, plus the excellent external support which has been received by the club too,” said Neville.

And so the future, it seems, is in good hands at ‘The Harbour’.

Modern training facilities with the new club in the background

l We are indebted to Neville for his help, and also to Alan HW Smith whose book The History of Seaham Harbour Cricket Club was the source of the material. It is available at £9.99 from Waterstones.