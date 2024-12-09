Mr Lover Lover is heading to Sunderland.

It’s been announced that reggae legend Shaggy will headline next year’s Kubix Festival in Herrington Country Park.

The festival, which has become one of the highlights of the city’s events calendar, returns on Saturday, July 12 2025.

With more than 40 million albums sold, Grammy awards, and a career spanning decades, Shaggy is well known for hits such as It Wasn’t Me, Angel, Mr Boombastic and Oh Carolina.

Shaggy hasn’t performed in the North East since 2019 and Kubix Festival director Alex Hutchinson says he’s long been on their wish list.

Alex said: “We’ve wanted Shaggy at Kubix for years, and we’re ecstatic that it’s finally happening! He’s an international superstar, a one-of-a-kind artist, and his music brings joy to everyone. To have him headline at Herrington Country Park is something really special.

“As always, we’re committed to keeping tickets affordable, with early birds starting at just £35. As a small, independent team from Sunderland, we’re proud to bring such incredible 90s and 00s talent to the North East while creating a fantastic experience for everyone who comes.”

Shaggy is joined on the line-up for 2025 by Blue, Another Level, Gareth Gates, Liberty X, Louise and Blazin’ Squad.

Meanwhile, Darren Styles and Basshunter will be bringing the party to the Big Top Dance Arena with club anthems.

More acts will be announced in the coming months.

Early bird tickets start at £35 and are available now at www.kubixfestival.com .