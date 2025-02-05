Ramside Hall Hotel to create £6m golf facility
Aimed at being one of the UK’s top golf facilities, the new addition will feature a multi-million-pound golf academy, leisure and entertainment hub.
Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa, near Carrville in County Durham, already has two championship courses, which brings players from across the region and nationally.
The ambitious development will include a 43 bay TopTracer driving range, a six-lane indoor bowling alley, sports bar with interactive electronic games such as darts and shuffleboards, pool tables and large screens which will show major sports events.
A new academy – which it is hoped will attract more golf professionals - will include new short game practice and coaching areas, a new retail outlet and a 120 seater function room.
The phased opening of the development will take place between March and August.
Hotel owner, John Adamson, believes the development is a great asset not just for Ramside but for County Durham.
“These new facilities will have something for everyone, just for golfers,” he said.
“The bowling alley and the sports bar with the electronic games will hopefully attract people who just want to enjoy some fun activities but don’t necessarily want to play golf.
“At the same time, the Golf Academy will mean that anyone who is interested in learning the game – or who wants to improve their existing game – can also make use of the state-of-the-art facilities.”