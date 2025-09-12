A wonderful message of hope has been sent by Keir Starmer to brave Wearside heart transplant girl Beatrix Archbold.

The Prime Minister told the four-year-old: ‘I am sure you will be an excellent doctor and unicorn rider when you grow up.’

The reply was described by Beatrix’s mum Cheryl Archbold, from Roker in Sunderland, as ‘amazing’.

Beatrix Archbold pictured at 10 Downing Street with her letter for Keir Starmer. | ugc

It came just days after the little girl wrote her own letter to the PM, with the help of her dad Terry, to raise the issue of organ donation - and to ask him who his favourite singer was.

Bea said: “I will be 5 when it is my next birthday. I have a special heart, I had a heart transplant and it saved my life.

“When I grow up I want to be a Doctor and a Unicorn Rider all at the same time. I want to be a Doctor to help people. Helping people and other children like me is nice.

“I want to give you some stickers as well, bye, Beatrix

PS: who is your favourite singer?’

Beatrix Archbold delivers her very important letter to the office of the Prime Minister in which she asks for more awareness of organ donations. | ugc

In a heart warming response, the Prime Minister replied: “Dear Beatrix, Thank you very much for your excellent letter to me about your special heart. I think it is fantastic that you want to be a doctor when you grow up.

“You are right that it is good to help people and you are a kind person to think of others. I am sorry to hear that you had a poorly heart, that must have been difficult for you and your family. I am pleased that you were able to have a heart transplant and are better now. It is very kind of you to give me an Orgamites book and I shall look at it with interest.

“The organs in our body are very important and it is good for children and adults to learn about them. By the end of their time at secondary school, children should know about the science relating to blood, tissue and organs.

Beatrix gets ready to go to school with mum Cheryl and dad Terry to wave her off. | ugc

“To answer your question about music, my favourite band is Orange Juice - you may need to ask your dad about them! ‘Thank you very much for writing to me. I am sure you will make an excellent doctor and unicorn rider when you grow up.

“All best wishes,

Bea’s mum Cheryl said: “It was amazing to get such a lovely, personal response from the PM. It is very rewarding to know that Bea has firmly put the topic of organ donation on the radar of Government.

Beatrix Archbold, pictured with her artificial heart in her bed at the Freeman Hospital. | ugc

“Bea was over the moon when I read the letter to her, she wants me to check that he knows about organs.”

Bea’s only disappointment was that she ‘didn’t see the Number 10 cat’, said Cheryl.

What a month this has been for Beatrix who had her first day at primary school last week.

It is all a huge change for mum Cheryl and dad Terry’s precious little girl who was less than two years old when she was rushed into hospital with an enlarged heart in 2022.

There was a 14-month wait for a new heart.

Weeks later, Beatrix was home and a whole new life began. Now, three years have passed and Beatrix, aged four, has started her first day at school.

To find out more about organ donation, visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.