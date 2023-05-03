Premium bond winners: May 2023 NS&I premium bond winners in Sunderland & how to enter next month’s draw
The May NS&I premium bond draw has been made - here are all the winners from Sunderland
A new month means a whole host of winners in the NS&I Premium Bonds draw for the month of May, including all winners from the Tyne and Wear area. Across the UK, two lucky people struck gold this month, winning the top prize of £1 million, hailing from Nottingham and Sefton.
The Money Saving Expert website says that, “NS&I Premium Bonds are a savings account you can put money into (and take out when you want), where the interest paid is decided by a monthly prize draw.”
Premium Bonds have been around for decades, and were first introduced back in 1956, with Harold Macmillan offering everyone an alternative way to save. In May, over five million prizes have been awarded, with the prize fund exceeding £330 million.
When you purchase these bonds through NS&I you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award ranging from £25,000 to as much as £1 million.
Premium Bonds high value winners May 2023 in Sunderland
£100,000 - 320TP152567
£50,000 - 302VM614304
£25,000 - 533XR571399
£25,000 - 252YJ147286
£10,000 - 462EN759061
£10,000 - 394WZ131107
£10,000 - 535BF745270
£10,000 - 469ZQ303027
£10,000 - 352RW353769
£10,000 - 157YM134818
£10,000 - 373PP673258
£10,000 - 271XC076175
£5,000 - 494HC254763
£5,000 - 161KV941817
£5,000 - 105GQ324510
£5,000 - 304NV406087
£5,000 - 419NW764372
£5,000 - 347GZ634627
£5,000 - 511EM225275
£5,000 - 278SE061546
£5,000 - 269HV024167
£5,000 - 528VT099311
£5,000 - 420KA074648
£5,000 - 280VY385191
£5,000 - 342XC377133
£5,000 - 457TG742144