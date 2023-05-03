News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
11 minutes ago Lewis Capaldi announces host of intimate UK shows with Q&A
22 minutes ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
2 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
7 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
7 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Premium bond winners: May 2023 NS&I premium bond winners in Sunderland & how to enter next month’s draw

The May NS&I premium bond draw has been made - here are all the winners from Sunderland

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read

A new month means a whole host of winners in the NS&I Premium Bonds draw for the month of May, including all winners from the Tyne and Wear area. Across the UK, two lucky people struck gold this month, winning the top prize of £1 million, hailing from Nottingham and Sefton.

The Money Saving Expert website says that, “NS&I Premium Bonds are a savings account you can put money into (and take out when you want), where the interest paid is decided by a monthly prize draw.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Premium Bonds have been around for decades, and were first introduced back in 1956, with Harold Macmillan offering everyone an alternative way to save. In May, over five million prizes have been awarded, with the prize fund exceeding £330 million.

When you purchase these bonds through NS&I  you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award ranging from £25,000 to as much as £1 million.

Most Popular

Premium Bonds high value winners May 2023 in Sunderland

NS&I Premium Bond winners 2023: April premium bond winners in LondonNS&I Premium Bond winners 2023: April premium bond winners in London
NS&I Premium Bond winners 2023: April premium bond winners in London
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

£100,000 - 320TP152567

£50,000 - 302VM614304

£25,000 - 533XR571399

£25,000 - 252YJ147286

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

£10,000 - 462EN759061

£10,000 - 394WZ131107

£10,000 - 535BF745270

£10,000 - 469ZQ303027

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

£10,000 - 352RW353769

£10,000 - 157YM134818

£10,000 - 373PP673258

£10,000 - 271XC076175

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

£5,000 - 494HC254763

£5,000 - 161KV941817

£5,000 - 105GQ324510

£5,000 - 304NV406087

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

£5,000 - 419NW764372

£5,000 - 347GZ634627

£5,000 - 511EM225275

£5,000 - 278SE061546

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

£5,000 - 269HV024167

£5,000 - 528VT099311

£5,000 - 420KA074648

£5,000 - 280VY385191

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

£5,000 - 342XC377133

£5,000 - 457TG742144

Related topics:Sunderland