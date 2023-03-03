National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the winners of the Premium Bonds for March, and some people in Sunderland are sureto be among them. There were 15 total winners from across Tyne and Wear while the winners of the £1,000,000 top prize hail from Nottingham and Oxfordshire.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment issued by NS&I that can generate interest or a dividend payment at regular intervals. When you purchase these bonds through NS&I you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win a tax-free award of £25,000 to £1m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order to take part, you’ll need to put down at least £25 and there’s no limit to how many Premium Bonds you may buy, as long as you don’t go over the £50,000 limit. In exchange for the minimum price of £25, you will receive 25 individual bond numbers, each of which represents a potential prize.

March Premium Bond winners in Sunderland

Below are some of the high prize winners in Sunderland out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in March 2023.

£25,000 - 36WM723111

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£25,000 - 36WM723111

£10,000 - 352WX575745

£10,000 - 518QT048244

10,000 - 434MF638128

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£10,000 - 422PT775655

£10,000 - 519DH023165

£10,000 - 490ZP380488

£5,000 - 352DM876779

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£5,000 - 323SG626678

£5,000 - 519BL890417

£5,000 - 210GP160110

5,000 - 471YM395883

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£5,000 - 371NT885895