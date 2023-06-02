News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Premium bond winners: June 2023 NS&I premium bond winners in Sunderland & how to enter next month’s draw

The June NS&I premium bonds draw has been made - here are all the winners from Sunderland

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 20:30 BST- 1 min read

A new month means a whole new host of winners in the NS&I Premium Bonds draw, with some of the lucky winners hailing  from the Tyne and Wear area. Across the UK, two lucky people struck gold in June, winning the top prize of £1 million, hailing from Essex and South Gloucestershire.

The Money Saving Expert website reads:“NS&I Premium Bonds are a savings account you can put money into (and take out when you want), where the interest paid is decided by a monthly prize draw.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Premium Bonds have been around for decades and were first introduced back in 1956, with Harold Macmillan offering everyone an alternative way to save. In May, over five million prizes have been awarded, with the prize fund exceeding £330 million.

When you purchase these bonds through NS&I  you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win an award ranging from £25,000 to as much as £1 million.

Most Popular

Premium Bonds high value winners June 2023 in Sunderland

NS&l Premium Bonds May winners in Sheffield have been announcedNS&l Premium Bonds May winners in Sheffield have been announced
NS&l Premium Bonds May winners in Sheffield have been announced

£50,000 - 389HK556964

£50,000 - 478NJ407531

£25,000 - 160AX439127

£10,000 - 363SV715144

£10,000 - 522YS805431

£10,000 - 357NK056978

£10,000 - 305EX326186

£5,000 - 536BY615678

£5,000 - 484BT228391

£5,000 - 269GZ298496

£5,000 - 206GV138731

£5,000 - 518HN791684

£5,000 - 505LW956632

£5,000 - 158AJ307615

£5,000 - 391VT921919

£5,000 - 538WC559587

£5,000 - 454KL426897

£5,000 - 242NG036164

£5,000 - 456DZ840520

£5,000 - 447ML365639

£5,000 - 281NB567122

£5,000 - 445RH749143

Related topics:Sunderland