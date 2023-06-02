A new month means a whole new host of winners in the NS&I Premium Bonds draw, with some of the lucky winners hailing from the Tyne and Wear area. Across the UK, two lucky people struck gold in June, winning the top prize of £1 million, hailing from Essex and South Gloucestershire.

The Money Saving Expert website reads:“NS&I Premium Bonds are a savings account you can put money into (and take out when you want), where the interest paid is decided by a monthly prize draw.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premium Bonds have been around for decades and were first introduced back in 1956, with Harold Macmillan offering everyone an alternative way to save. In May, over five million prizes have been awarded, with the prize fund exceeding £330 million.

When you purchase these bonds through NS&I you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win an award ranging from £25,000 to as much as £1 million.

Premium Bonds high value winners June 2023 in Sunderland

NS&l Premium Bonds May winners in Sheffield have been announced

£50,000 - 389HK556964

£50,000 - 478NJ407531

£25,000 - 160AX439127

£10,000 - 363SV715144

£10,000 - 522YS805431

£10,000 - 357NK056978

£10,000 - 305EX326186

£5,000 - 536BY615678

£5,000 - 484BT228391

£5,000 - 269GZ298496

£5,000 - 206GV138731

£5,000 - 518HN791684

£5,000 - 505LW956632

£5,000 - 158AJ307615

£5,000 - 391VT921919

£5,000 - 538WC559587

£5,000 - 454KL426897

£5,000 - 242NG036164

£5,000 - 456DZ840520

£5,000 - 447ML365639

£5,000 - 281NB567122