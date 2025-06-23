Popular Northumberland estate launches new yurts for luxury staycations

A popular Northumberland estate has expanded its staycation offering with the launch of new yurts.

The new Yurts at The Tempus | Submitted

The Doxford Group has installed four yurts at The Tempus on its Charlton Hall Estate, just outside Alnwick.

Aimed at guests wanting more of a glamping experience, each yurt is available for stays of one-night or more and sold on a room-only basis.

Each comes with its own private decking with countryside views and are also dog-friendly.

Adding to the offering, The Tempus is unveiling a new children’s playpark with engaging outdoor spaces for families staying on the estate.

With the addition of the yurts, the estate can now welcome up to 100 guests across its accommodation offering, which also includes Charlton Hall, a popular wedding and events venue.

Richard Shell, Owner & Director at The Doxford Group, said: “We’re thrilled to introduce this new chapter at The Tempus with the addition of our luxury yurts.

“They offer guests something truly special - an opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of the Northumberland countryside without sacrificing comfort. It’s a unique experience that reflects our commitment to providing thoughtful, memorable stays in an extraordinary location.

“We are surrounded by some of the UK’s most iconic destinations - from Alnwick Castle and the charming seaside town of Bamburgh, to the region’s award-winning coastline. Our goal is to celebrate and share the charm of Northumberland by creating unforgettable stays that reflect the character and beauty of the area.

“As Northumberland continues to grow as a must-visit destination, we want to offer guests a relaxing retreat where they can unwind in luxury while immersing themselves in the landscape. Whether seeking adventure, history, or simply a moment of serenity, our aim is to provide the perfect base for those exploring this iconic region.”

The Tempus originally launched as a 15-bedroom hotel, bar and restaurant in May 2023 and has since expanded to include two new ground-floor bedrooms, bringing the total to 48 rooms across the estate.

The Yurts at The Tempus are available to book now for stays from June 26, 2025, with prices starting from £135 per night based on two guests sharing.