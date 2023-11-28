Sunderland photographer captures Durham's Lumiere 2023 in amazing new light
This is the amazing video put together by photographer Ian Mcclelland which gives a whole new take on Lumiere.
Ian, from Sunderland, used drone footage and material shot on the ground to create the short film featuring the historic city's light festival.
Thousands of people descended on Durham from around the world to view the fascinating installations by top artists between November 16-19.
But Ian's material, which has been going viral on social media, gives breathtaking views from the air and from the ground, bringing his artistic eye to give a new take on the works.