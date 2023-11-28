Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the amazing video put together by photographer Ian Mcclelland which gives a whole new take on Lumiere.

Ian, from Sunderland, used drone footage and material shot on the ground to create the short film featuring the historic city's light festival.

Thousands of people descended on Durham from around the world to view the fascinating installations by top artists between November 16-19.