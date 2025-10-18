Fireworks during Halloween or Bonfire Night can be terrifying for our pets 🎆

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fireworks can be exciting for humans, but for our pets, they can be a terrifying experience.

The loud noises can be overwhelming and cause distress to dogs.

Tasha Lewis, founder and animal welfare expert at Living Things, has shared three tips on how to keep your pets safe during Halloween and Bonfire Night.

Halloween and Bonfire Night are around the corner, with parties and celebrations making the occasion with fireworks.

Whilst fireworks are exciting to watch for us humans, for our pets, the experience can be terrifying. Fireworks are loud, bright, and give off strong smells, creating an overwhelming and anxious environment for dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tasha Lewis, founder and animal welfare expert at Living Things has shared her three top tips on how to keep your pets safe this Halloween and Bonfire Night.

Tasha said: “Fireworks produce loud and high-pitched sounds that can be frightening for our pets, especially dogs and other animals with sensitive hearing. Their hearing frequencies differ from humans, making the noise much more intense and overwhelming for them.”

Fireworks can be frightening for your pets. | Pexels, cottonbro studio

How to keep your dog calm during fireworks?

Fireworks can be fun for humans to watch, but for our dogs, they can cause distress. The loud noises can be frightening and leave them anxious or overwhelmed.

Common signs that your dog is feeling stressed by fireworks include hiding, shaking, loss of appetite, rapid heart rate, pacing, and even drooling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tasha recommends three ways to help your dog feel safe during firework season. This includes creating a calm and secure environment for your pets and then surrounding them with their favourite toys, bedding, and treats.

Comforting them with familiar items and keeping them in a quiet, closed-off space in the house can also help reduce their anxiety.

Tasha said: “To prevent fireworks from harming pets, we strongly advise to keep their pets indoors during fireworks displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also helpful to inform neighbours that you have pets, so they can be mindful when hosting displays. Silent fireworks are an alternative option, reducing the noise impact on pets.

“Inside the home, turning up the TV or music, and keeping windows and doors shut will help muffle the sound and reduce the intensity of the noise.”

You can find out more information on how to keep your dogs calm during fireworks at Dog’s Trust.