When does the annual dog beach ban come to an end in Sunderland?

As the summer starts to wind down, the thoughts of dog owners are moving to the day they can take their four legged friends to some of the area’s most popular beaches again.

Restrictions on when dogs can be on beaches mean some coastline walks are unable to happen due to the Dog Exclusion Order which is currently in force.

When are dogs banned from being on beaches in Sunderland?

When do the dog beach bans across Sunderland end and are dogs allowed on beaches yet?. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

The ban started on Sunday, May 1 and currently remains in place with the order coming to an end on Friday, September 30.

Which beaches across Sunderland are impacted by the dog beach ban?

The current Dog Exclusion Order includes both Roker and Seaburn beaches.

The restrictions at Roker Beach are in place between the stretch of beach between Roker Pier and the ramp where those in Roker Park can reach the beach.

Dogs are currently still unable to access the stretch of Seaburn Beach between the sea wall to the south end of the beach and the Lowery Round roundabout where the seafront Morrisons is situated.

Beaches at Hendon are not impacted by the bans.

Why are dogs banned across some UK beaches?

The rules are due to the Dog Exclusion Order 2009 which applies to various beaches and children's play areas throughout the summer months.

Under the rules, those who go in these areas with their dogs can be fined £75 if they violate the law. Some smaller bays and beaches have fewer restrictions, although dogs are forbidden from going on large beaches which attract big crowds.

Beaches are the only seasonal spots in Sunderland where dog control measures have been enforced by Sunderland City Council, although other areas across the area require dogs to remain on leads all year round.

These sites include Bishopwearmouth Cemetery, the northern end of Mowbray Park, Roker Park and Downhill Sports Complex near Town End Farm.