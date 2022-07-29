And we’ve all seen it lit up for special events.
But have you ever wondered why something that looks more like a Greek or Roman temple is here in Sunderland at all?
We’ll be honest, the reason we gave here was not entirely the correct one.
Most Popular
-
1
See inside this huge £1.9million bungalow with two holiday cottages on sale in East Boldon
-
2
Love Parks Week: 10 North East parks and green spaces to visit with your children during summer holidays
-
3
The eight most expensive houses currently on sale in Sunderland
-
4
The full list of restaurants and cafes where children can eat for free or £1 across Sunderland this summer holiday
-
5
Watch: Penshaw Monument - more than just a landmark on the way home
Here’s Neil Fatkin, and Dan Madden from the National Trust, with a more factual assessment of its origins – and why it’s such a great place to visit today.