Top camping spots on our doorstep - where to go for an outdoors summer break in and around the North East

The school holidays are in full flow and the sun is shining, there is no better time for families to head out and reconnect with nature by going on a camping holiday.
So whether it is a family tradition or you are a first timer looking for a place to go, these are some of the top sites around the North East.
Valley View Camping and Glamping
Situated near Stocksfield, Valley View has a 4.9 average star rating from Google reviews and is the top rated camping site in the North East.
The site has both camping and glamping options and boasts the fact it is just a five minute walk to the local pub! Each large patch also comes with its own firepit.
Sharpley Camping
Heading closer to Sunderland again, Sharpley Camping in Seaham has a 4.8 average rating from Google reviews and promises peaceful pet and family friendly camping options.
The site offers the chance for families to stay in either wooden pods, bell tents or their camping sites for groups to pitch their own tents with prices starting from £15 per night for those who prefer to bring their own tent.
All pods at the site include a picnic table, fire pit as well as a wood fire hot tub and start from £90 per night.
The Barn at Easington
Deeper into County Durham sits The Barn at Easington, a site which has a 4.8 rating from Google reviews.
The campsite is part of a 30 acre farm in the Durham countryside which can double up as an arts and educational centre for outdoor based learning.
A series of options are available including two camping pods and two static caravans while tent camping is also available with fire pits and firewood available for those who want it.
Pods cost between £50 and £80 per night while the caravans cost £60 per night. Camping is available for £15 per night.
Strawberry Hill Farm
Staying in Durham, the Strawberry Hill Farm campsite has a 4.6 rating on Google reviews and has a series of options for campers including static caravans, and grass pitches for tents.
Caravan prices start from £25 per night while, depending on the accommodation, fire pits and more are available.