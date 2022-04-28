The county is famed for its beautiful scenery and virtually deserted beaches - and boasts numerous excellent campsites.
Certainly, if the weather behaves it will be just as good – and a lot cheaper – than anywhere else you could wish to be.
1. Herding Hill Farm, Haltwhistle
Herding Hill Farm is an AA award-winning, Visit England 5-star touring, camping & glamping. Located in an idyllic spot, just one mile from Hadrian's Wall.
As well as touring and tent pitches, there are heated Wigwam cabins (some with hot tubs), a luxury 6-berth lodge with hot tub, Lotus Belle Tents and Tentipi Tents. A BBQ hut is also available to hire and there is an on-site shop.
Photo: Herding Hill Farm
2. Sycamore Cottage and Glamping Pods
Sycamore Cottage & Glamping Pods in Barrasford offers a variety of modern, clean and comfortable self catering accommodation options.
Photo: Google
3. Springhill Farm, Seahouses
Secluded accommodation nestled on the Northumbrian coastline between Seahouses and Bamburgh
Surrounded by countryside with a sweep of incredible sea views towards the Farne Islands, Bamburgh Castle and with the Cheviot Hills as a backdrop, Springhill, a working farm is home to a fine collection of holiday accommodation.
Photo: Google
4. Kielder Village Camping and Caravan Site, Kielder
Kielder Village Camping and Caravan Site is a community run 3-star rustic campsite. Open views and a fantastic location to chill, explore or travel through. Showers, toilets, 25 hard standings and room to pitch 30 tents.
Photo: Google