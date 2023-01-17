News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The flourishing Sunderland beauty spot at Bunnyhill, and you have helped

A bright future beckons for a Sunderland beauty spot which is flourishing – with your help.

By Chris Cordner
15 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 1:16pm

The Friends of Bunnyhill group has worked wonders in developing the Bunnyhill area into a very special place for people to visit.

And the group has had a helping hand after taking a share of the money raised through a raffle and silent auction at the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

Hide Ad

All three causes are the chosen charities of Sunderland City Council who were the headline sponsors of the awards.

The Friends of Bunnyhill group which has received a funding boost from the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.
Most Popular

Thanks to their help the Bunnyhill campaign can make even more progress.

‘We hope to raise the profile of this urban natural beauty spot’

Hide Ad

Gill Binyon, from the Friends of Bunnyhill, said: “Our group formed to improve and protect the Bunnyhill area which is in the Redhill area north of Sunderland.

“We hope to raise the profile of this urban natural beauty spot which is host to wildlife that has historical and scientific interest.”

Hide Ad
Some of the Friends of Bunnyhill volunteers.
Read More
Buggy boot camps and workouts while you sit down - Sunderland's Active Families ...
Hide Ad

But this is so much more than just a wildlife haven.

There is work under way to install fencing, steps, walkways, dog waste bins and much more.

Hide Ad

Viewing points could also be on the way and overgrown areas will be cut back, and it is all thanks to the army of volunteers who do so much good work.

Wild flowers in the Bunnyhill area.
Hide Ad

There’s more to come at Bunnyhill

The aim, said Gill, was ‘to improve and protect the habitat of the local wildlife and enhance local green space’.

Hide Ad

The other two charities to benefit from the money raised at the awards were Hope4All Community Interest Company and Downhill Recreational Pond and Community Garden.

The other sponsors who backed the awards were the North East BIC, Chilli Mangoes, Marelli, Wilf Husband, Harrison and Brown, Thompson Waste, Gentoo, Sunderland University, The Stack, BGL, Audi, North East Ambition and Sunderland College.Hundreds of guests attended the awards finale at the Stadium of Light. The audience was told there had been more than 100 entries for the competition.

Hide Ad

Sunderland Echo editor Gary Oliver told the audience that the excellent entries were ‘an indication that Sunderland's business future is in safe hands. Give yourselves a round of applause.”

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Cabinet Member for Dynamic City at Sunderland City Council, said he was ‘amazed at how many forward-thinking businesses’ the city had.

SunderlandSunderland City Council