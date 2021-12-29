Six of the best gyms across Sunderland according to Google Reviews

The end of the year allows people to look back at the year that was, and draw up plans to make the next year even better.

January sees gyms flooded with new members across the country, and 2022 will be no different. But if you’re not yet sure on where to join,these are the top gyms across Sunderland based on Google reviews.

1: Performance Fitness Centre

This gym on Leechmere Industrial Estate has a five star rating on google. Open from 5:45am until 8:30pm each weekday, the gym offer five pricing plans which include offers for under 18s, students and anyone looking to use personalised workout programmes.

2: New Level Gym

Over on Pallion Industrial Estate, New Level Gym look to encourage the community feel of their site which is open and available from £35 per month and also has a five star total review.

The gym also usually allow £5 group workout sessions to non-members, but this has been postponed as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

3: Crossfit Gym

Much like New Level and Performance Fitness, Hendon’s Crossfit Gym has a perfect five star rating from Google reviews.

With memberships available from £54, Crossfit offer open gym sessions as well as a full calendar of group classes throughout the year.

4: RT Fitness

Based in Southwick, RT Fitness boast that everything they offer is fully coached, with “the best training and nutrition plan in the world.” Each Google review has resulted in a full five stars.

All memberships include access to an app to assist with tracking progress, meals and more for a well-rounded experience.

5: Hansom Devils

Offering services with a “personal and passionate touch,” Hansom Devils is another Hendon fitness studio which offers full daily classes as well as personal trainer sessions with a five star review.

The studio offer hugely competitive prices, with sessions costing as little as £4.

6: Marine House Gym80

Sat on Station Road in Fulwell, it can be easy to miss Marine House Gym, but the 4.9 star review from Google says it all.

The site includes a strength and conditioning section as well as a MMA room and offers group classes too.

