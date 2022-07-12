Loading...

Huge jellyfish caught on camera near the shore at Roker

It’s enough to make your legs feel all funny ...

By Graham Murray
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 11:00 am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A group of Sunderland paddleboarders were enjoying the sunshine off Roker Beach on Monday, July 11, when they spotted this beauty in the sea.

One of the group took this quick photo, which attracted interest on social media.

The snapper said that while jellyfish are not uncommon, she hadn’t spotted one while out enjoying the activity before.

Padlleboarders capture this image of a jellyfish close to the water's surface by Roker Beach.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

And anyone planning a dip at Roker would probably prefer to know who they might be bumping into than not.

Many of us will be familiar with jellyfish washed up on the shore, but may not have seen one when in the water.
Sunderland