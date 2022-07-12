Huge jellyfish caught on camera near the shore at Roker

A group of Sunderland paddleboarders were enjoying the sunshine off Roker Beach on Monday, July 11, when they spotted this beauty in the sea.
One of the group took this quick photo, which attracted interest on social media.
The snapper said that while jellyfish are not uncommon, she hadn’t spotted one while out enjoying the activity before.
And anyone planning a dip at Roker would probably prefer to know who they might be bumping into than not.