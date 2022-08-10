Four Newcastle parks nominated for national award: Here's how you can vote for them to be named the UK's favourite

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leazes Park is one of four parks across Newcastle which could be named the UK's favourite. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leazes Park, Paddy Freeman’s Park, Nuns Moor Park and Richardson Dees Park have all been nominated for a UK award which could see them claim the crown of the nation’s favourite park.

Organised by charity Fields In Trust, the competition is being run as a way for residents to show a bit of love towards their local green spaces.

The charity looks to champion, protect and support green spaces across the UK while encouraging their use as a way to socialise, exercise and connect with nature.

Online voting is currently open with anyone wanting to have their voice heard has until Thursday, August 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A series of other parks across the North East including Gateshead’s Saltwell Park, Ridley Park in Blyth, Morpeth’s Carlisle Park and Bedlington’s Gallagher Park.

According to the Fields In Trust website, Leazes Park was nominated for its “rich heritage and setting,” having been Newcastle’s first people’s park, with the website continuing to say “it serves a diverse user group, university students, hospital staff and patients, local residents and visitors to the city.”

Paddy Freeman’s Park, which can be found at the northern end of Jesmond Dene was described as “a wonderful green space, perfect for sports, socialising and dog walks” while the nearby Dene also plays a part in its nomination.

Wallsend’s Richardson Dees Park was nominated due to its impact during the pandemic, with residents using it as a way to take a break from lockdowns to exercise and and quiet space while Nuns Moor Park saw praise for its facilities for local residents including a cafe in addition to the community group who continue to look after the site.

How can I vote to name a Newcastle park the UK’s favourite?

All online votes can be cast through the Fields In Trust website. All users need to do is find Rectory Park on the interactive map and vote by filling in their name and email address.