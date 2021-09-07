Drone captures stunning photos of huge wreck off Roker
A Sunderland photographer has captured amazing images of the submerged remains of a ship off Roker beach.
Ross Martin was out paddleboarding with wife Amy on Tuesday, September 7,when they spotted a mass of seaweed below the water.
Amy, 39, said: “I paddled closer and realised that the shape was that of a ship’s helm.”
Ross, 40, a wedding photographer, paddled back and grabbed his drone to see it from above.
Amy added: “It was really close to shore right in the middle of the bay.”