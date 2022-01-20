British Summer Time: When do the clocks change in 2022?

With the festive period over and evenings remaining dark from 4:30pm, the days of summer still feel like a lifetime away, but when do the clocks change to allow an extra hour of daylight after the working day, and what time will the sun set in Sunderland once the changes happen?

Every March and October, clocks across the UK are changed to mark the start of British Summer Time and Daylight Savings Time respectively, and this year sees the first change introduced on March 27.

The date will see clocks go forward by one hour at 1:00am, giving the country lighter evenings and darker mornings. On the day before the change, Sunderland will see the sun set at 6:30pm with sunset the following day coming at 7:32pm.

When do the clocks change in 2022? (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

However, the early sunrises we see in early Spring will be offset by the changes with Sunderland seeing daylight from 6:50am as opposed to the 5:52am daylight it will experience just one day before.

Following the summer months, the clocks will then change ahead of the winter on October 30 as they go back by one hour at 2:00am.

Each year the clocks change on the last Sunday in March and go back on the last Sunday in October. This means 2022 will see the earliest start of British Summer time since 2018, when we started seeing longer evenings from March 25.

Clocks have been going forward and back in the UK since 1916, but it was Germany who were the first nation to introduce the concept, just one month before it was adopted by the UK.

