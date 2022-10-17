Here’s a guide to some of the events and activities taking place in the city.
The festival of Light at Roker Park will run every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until November 12, as well as every day over the half-term holiday (between Monday, October 24 and Sunday, October 30) with tickets available at www.mysunderland.co.uk/fol
From 21 to 31 October a whole host of eerie entertainment will be taking place across the city, with something for people of all ages. A new Fear of the Wear trail, accessed by the Sunderland Experience app, will see seven augmented reality figures ready to be tracked down across the city as well as the chance to visit some scary locations and find out about their horrific history. The programme includes a day of spooky cinema on 27 October, where visitors can see family friendly movies Casper, Ghostbusters and The Addams Family at city pub, The Peacock.
Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens is hosting a spooky museum trail from 22 – 31 October. Can you find the creepy creatures and spooky objects hidden around the Museum & Winter Gardens? Find them all and try the challenges to claim a prize. The trail is drop in and costs £2.50 per person.
A Halloween badges and monsters making session takes place at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens on October 26 from 1pm to 2.30pm.
Design and make Halloween badges and try amazing monster colouring activities. The session is free and drop in.
Make your own stained glass window cards ot Sunderland landmarks at National Glass Centre on 24 and 27 October from 10am-12pm and 1pm - 4pm. Inspired by popular artist, Kathryn Robertson’s skyscapes, create your own stained glass window card. Choose from Penshaw Monument, Roker Lighthouse, Wearmouth Bridge and of course National Glass Centre. Sessions are for children aged four and over. The cost is £3 and sessions are drop in.
An Intergalactic Story Session and Cosmic Craft takes place at Arts Centre Washington on 27 October at 1pm. Calling all aspiring astronauts! Join Kitchen Zoo for some fun amongst the stars with an intergalactic story session and cosmic craft. Your mission, should you choose to accept it – become a space cadet, explore the solar system and discover if the moon is made of cheese!? Astronaut and space clothing encouraged. The workshop is 45 minutes long and costs £3.50-£5. Book your places at www.sunderlandculture.org.uk
Are you brave enough to eek!splore the mysterious side of wetland nature on a day out at Washington Wetland Centre? Put your courage to the test during eek! Weeks this October and get hands on with their new, interactive family trail to discover the weird but wonderful world of wetland wildlife. From the feathered and furred to the slimy and scaly, there are some truly incredible creatures that call wetlands home. So keep your eyes peeled and ears pricked as you engage all your senses while learning more about them with their hands-on activities.
The eek Weeks! interactive trail is self-led and runs throughout the day (10am-5.30pm, last admission 4.30pm) from Saturday 1-Monday 31 October. Cost is included in admission (free to members).
Make your own glitter globe at National Glass Centre on 25 and 28 October from 10am -12pm and 1pm - 4pm.
Encapsulate a Sunderland scene in a sparkly glitter globe. Take inspiration from the University of Sunderland’s 30th Anniversary exhibition to recreate a famous moment in our history or capture a legend of the city forever.
Sessions are for children aged 4 and over and cost £4. No need to book, just drop in.