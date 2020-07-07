1 . Sunderland Maritime Heritage, East End

Nowhere holds more memories of the city’s proud maritime past than Sunderland Maritime Heritage. Based in one of Sunderland’s oldest areas, Church Street East in the East End, it’s a fascinating foray into Wearside history, full to the brim with models, artefacts, photographs and documents including its mascot, HMS Venerable, a 1/10th scale model of local hero Jack Crawford’s ship, built with great attention to detail by members and volunteers. It's open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from`10am to 2pm and entry is free. They welcome visitors and can conduct guided tours. | Sunderland Echo