However, Wearside and the surrounding areas are also home to some more off-the-beaten-track beauty spots and venues that are definitely worth exploring.
Here’s some of our favourites, from the curious case of an abandoned concrete boat to the city’s Secret Garden.
1. Sunderland Maritime Heritage, East End
Nowhere holds more memories of the city’s proud maritime past than Sunderland Maritime Heritage. Based in one of Sunderland’s oldest areas, Church Street East in the East End, it’s a fascinating foray into Wearside history, full to the brim with models, artefacts, photographs and documents including its mascot, HMS Venerable, a 1/10th scale model of local hero Jack Crawford’s ship, built with great attention to detail by members and volunteers. It's open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from`10am to 2pm and entry is free. They welcome visitors and can conduct guided tours. | Sunderland Echo
2. Hendon Beach
It's not as pretty, or as popular, as Roker and Seaburn beaches, but Hendon Beach has a more rugged, urban charm all of its own. Head there for a quieter beach walk, one with views of Sunderland port. Photo: James Copley
3. The Red House, Roker
The 'Red House' is part of the Wearside Sculpture Trail, which comprises a series of pieces along the north side of the Wear between Roker and Wearmouth Bridge. Made from red sandstone, reclaimed from the old Queen Alexandra Bridge, it depicts the ruin of a house complete with various pieces of furniture, clothing and personal effects. The Red House was carved on site by Colin Wilbourn and Karl Fisher. | Sunderland Echo
4. SS Cretehawser, River Wear
Weighing in at 262 tons, SS Cretehawser is a conspicuous sight on the River Wear. Stranded on the riverbed near Claxheugh Rock, South Hylton, she’s been shipwrecked for decades.
The unusual vessel came to even more people’s attention with the creation of the Northern Spire bridge close to her location, but there’s long been urban myths about the mystery shipwreck. | Sunderland Echo